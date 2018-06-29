St. Louis police say 14-year-old wounded in police shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police said officers shot and wounded a 14-year-old boy after he fired at officers.

Police Chief Sam Dotson told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch the shooting occurred Sunday. Police said the wounded teenager, whose name hasn't been released, was hospitalized in critical, but stable, condition.

No officers were injured.

Dotson said officers were searching for a car taken in a carjacking and that officers tried to talk to at least one teenager who was walking nearby. He says the teen ran off, turned and fired one shot before officers returned fire.

Dotson said witnesses told police they heard the officers identify themselves as police and order the teen to get down. He says police recovered the teen's pistol.