St. Louis Police Search for Robbery Suspect

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man believed responsible for robberies of at least three businesses.

Police believe the same man held up a Family Dollar store on July 16, a PNC Bank branch on July 28 and a Penn Station East Coast Subs restaurant on July 29. No one was hurt in any of the crimes.

In each case, the suspect wore sunglasses and a wig.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS. Information leading to an arrest could result in a reward of up to $1,000.