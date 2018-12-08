St. Louis police seek couple's killer

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police are searching for the shooter after a man and woman were found dead near a stolen motorcycle.

Police told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that 27-year-old Megan Nieder and a man whose name has not been released were found around 1 a.m. Tuesday in south St. Louis. Police spokeswoman Leah Freeman says it's unclear if the victims were riding the motorcycle when they were shot. Both were on the ground and dead by the time police arrived.

The motorcycle was reported stolen in September.

A suspect ran off after the shooting. Police say they have no description.

The shooting followed a violent weekend in which three other people were killed in St. Louis.