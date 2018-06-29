St. Louis Police Seeking Robbery Suspect

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police in St. Louis are searching for a bank robbery suspect.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the suspect demanded money from a teller at a PNC Bank branch Saturday and departed with an undetermined amount of cash. Police said the suspect did not show a weapon.

Authorities believe the suspect's clothing may be stained from an explosive dye pack that was embedded in the stolen money.