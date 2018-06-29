St. Louis police shoot, kill 18-year-old after home search

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis police chief said nine people were arrested and officers used tear gas to clear a street amid protests after an armed 18-year-old was fatally shot by police.

Police Chief Sam Dotson said at a news conference late Wednesday night protesters who were blocking a street also threw glass bottles and bricks at officers.

Dotson said the protesters ignored requests to clear the road and inert smoke was deployed.

He said the effort had no effect, so police used tear gas after giving warnings over a loudspeaker.

Dotson said a car was set on fire nearby and police were responding to reports of burglaries in the area.

Dotson said nine people were arrested during the protests over the police killing.

The chief said earlier that the 18-year-old was fatally shot after he pointed a handgun at officers.