St. Louis police try to ID body found in Mississippi River

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police were trying to identify a woman's body Wednesday after she was found floating in the Mississippi River at St. Louis and pinpoint how and why she got there.

Authorities said the body was discovered shortly before noon Wednesday by a worker on the Eads Bridge linking Missouri to Illinois.

Firefighters later pulled the body out of the water near the MacArthur Bridge.