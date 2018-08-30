St. Louis Police Welcome 14-Year-Old Officer for the Day

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 14-year-old St. Louis girl with end stage renal disease has been given the chance to live out a dream.

Jalisha Pegues has a dream of becoming a police officer. On Thursday, Make-A-Wish Missouri granted her wish. When she showed up for what she thought was a medical appointment, a helicopter instead took her to the St. Louis County police academy, where she was presented with a police uniform and a badge.

She spent the day performing police functions, learning to spray mace and use a stun gun. She helped evaluate recruits and even had some repeat tasks that she didn't believe were executed properly.