St. Louis Police wrack up $14M in overtime, audit finds

1 day 19 hours 7 minutes ago Tuesday, September 29 2020 Sep 29, 2020 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 2:35:39 PM CDT September 29, 2020 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An audit has found that St. Louis police spent nearly $14 million on overtime while struggling to fill 100 vacant positions.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway faulted police for lacking policies to monitor excessive overtime and said that the department understands that the situation is “not sustainable.” She added that the situation will likely be helped by the repeal last week of the requirement that officers reside within city limits.

The audit, which was released Monday, found eight employees doubled their salary using overtime, and an additional 99 earned at least an extra 50% of their base salary with overtime. 

More News

Grid
List

Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Missouri adds 1,799 cases in past 24 hours
Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Missouri adds 1,799 cases in past 24 hours
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Thursday, October 01, 2020 6:42:00 AM CDT October 01, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Oct. 1
Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Oct. 1
Columbia police conclude investigation in Mengqi Ji case The Columbia Police Department concluded their part of the investigation... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Thursday, October 01, 2020 5:26:00 AM CDT October 01, 2020 in Top Stories

Kansas City introduces another plan to combat growing crime
Kansas City introduces another plan to combat growing crime
(AP) — Kansas City leaders are introducing a new four-part plan they hope will help the city reduce its burgeoning... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 9:40:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run incident on MU's campus
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run incident on MU's campus
COLUMBIA - A bicyclist was rushed to the hospital, Wednesday, after a driver hit him and ran from the scene.... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 8:49:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

ACLU sues over Missouri order on evictions during pandemic
ACLU sues over Missouri order on evictions during pandemic
(AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union is suing over a Missouri court order allowing some Kansas City area evictions... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 7:55:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Wilton Levee Association waiting for reimbursement after 2019 flood
Wilton Levee Association waiting for reimbursement after 2019 flood
ASHLAND - The Wilton Landowners Levee and Drainage Association has been waiting a year to be reimbursed for work completed... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 7:36:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in Continuous News

Columbia police conclude investigation in Mengqi Ji case
Columbia police conclude investigation in Mengqi Ji case
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department concluded their part of the investigation in regard to the Mengqi Ji case, a Columbia... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 6:22:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Presidential debate leaves many more annoyed than informed
Presidential debate leaves many more annoyed than informed
JEFFERSON CITY - Tuesday's Presidential debate was different than years past and not just because there was no crowd in... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 5:49:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Senate approves stopgap bill to prevent shutdown ahead of midnight deadline
Senate approves stopgap bill to prevent shutdown ahead of midnight deadline
(CNN) - The Senate on Wednesday approved a stopgap spending bill in order to avert a government shutdown just hours... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 5:47:04 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Boone County releases guidelines for trick or treating
Boone County releases guidelines for trick or treating
COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Health Department released guidelines for trick or treating on Halloween. There are numerous activities... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 5:47:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Drinkwitz calls lack of standardized public COVID reporting in SEC a 'free-for-all'
Drinkwitz calls lack of standardized public COVID reporting in SEC a 'free-for-all'
COLUMBIA- Missouri Head Football Coach Eliah Drinkwitz drew attention on Wednesday when he spoke up about the SEC's lack of... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 3:33:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in Sports

Midway residents search for answers after string of burglaries
Midway residents search for answers after string of burglaries
MIDWAY - A string of burglaries and larcenies have impacted more than a dozen properties around the Midway area. ... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 3:16:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Mixed emotions after local school district overlooks quarantine
Mixed emotions after local school district overlooks quarantine
MARSHALL- Marshall Public Schools went remote Wednesday, after Superintendent Dr. Carol Maher met with her team and decided COVID-19 numbers... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 1:42:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Virus outbreak pushes Steelers-Titans to Monday or Tuesday
Virus outbreak pushes Steelers-Titans to Monday or Tuesday
NASHVILLE (AP) — The NFL says the Pittsburgh-Tennessee game originally scheduled for Sunday will be played either Monday or Tuesday... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 12:26:34 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in Sports

The first known person to be cured of HIV has died of cancer
The first known person to be cured of HIV has died of cancer
(CNN) -- After a five-month battle with leukemia, the first known person to be cured of HIV has died of... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 11:49:00 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Local lavender farm brings good cheer
Local lavender farm brings good cheer
CENTRALIA - The sweet smells of lavender and grass hang heavily over Jason Lockwood's workshop. Lockwood and his wife... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 11:30:00 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Pettis Co. Clerk: 1,200 unfilled absentee ballots missing; no voters impacted
Pettis Co. Clerk: 1,200 unfilled absentee ballots missing; no voters impacted
SEDALIA - Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada confirmed that at least 1,200 blank absentee ballots were reported missing Wednesday... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 9:48:00 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

How to talk about mental health with your boss
How to talk about mental health with your boss
(CNN) -- The global pandemic has stress levels running high these days. "One of the first things on everyone's... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 9:44:00 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 52°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10am 56°
11am 58°
12pm 60°
1pm 61°