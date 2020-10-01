St. Louis Police wrack up $14M in overtime, audit finds
ST. LOUIS (AP) — An audit has found that St. Louis police spent nearly $14 million on overtime while struggling to fill 100 vacant positions.
State Auditor Nicole Galloway faulted police for lacking policies to monitor excessive overtime and said that the department understands that the situation is “not sustainable.” She added that the situation will likely be helped by the repeal last week of the requirement that officers reside within city limits.
The audit, which was released Monday, found eight employees doubled their salary using overtime, and an additional 99 earned at least an extra 50% of their base salary with overtime.
