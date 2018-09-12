St. Louis Priest Released from Jail

But a victim's rights group wants Catholic officials and churchgoers to help put Bryan Kuchar back behind bars. The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests says it will urge both Catholic families and officials to locate and help other victims throughout the archdiocese. Kuchar, convicted in August 2003, served three years for three counts of second-degree statutory sodomy. The Archdiocese of St. Louis says the process of permanently removing Kuchar from clerical status has been under way since May 2004. It says Kuchar will live in a "monitored environment at a facility" outside of St. Louis.