St. Louis Probe of Parking Lot Fee Theft Broadens

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A fifth employee of the St. Louis Treasurer's Office is under arrest for allegedly stealing parking fees at two city-owned lots near Scottrade Center.

Four city employees were charged with felony theft in April after new Treasurer Tishaura Jones raised concerns upon taking office. On Wednesday, 49-year-old Susan M. Stewart was also charged as part of what police say was a city employee crime ring.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that each of the suspects took more than $500 on at least two occasions from downtown parking lots. The total amount of missing money remains unknown.

Court documents show that the four employees initially arrested are accused of not turning in customers' money, while Stewart would lower and raise the parking lot gates remotely from a garage office.