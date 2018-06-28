St. Louis program offers vacant lots to neighbors for $125

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A new program in St. Louis seeks to address the problem of abandoned properties by giving neighbors an opportunity to buy them at a bargain price.

City leaders were set to launch a program called "Mow to Own." Anyone living next to a vacant lot can buy it for $125 as long as they agree to maintain it.

The city would become the owner of an abandoned property when the owner fails to pay taxes for five years. The city typically hosts public tax foreclosure sales, but not all abandoned property is sold at those sales. City officials said the vacant lots are an eyesore and a drain on city resources.