St. Louis prosecutor drops charges in dog-burning case

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis prosecutors said their trouble securing testimony forced them to drop charges against a woman accused of fatally setting a dog on fire nearly two years ago.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce's office on Monday dropped the two felony counts of animal abuse against 37-year-old Adrienne Martin.

Joyce's office didn't provide additional details because the record was closed, but Joyce said in a statement the statute of limitations in pursuing charges again hadn't run out, and the case remained open.

Martin was charged in July 2013. Authorities said she told police a relative's terrier mix named Brownie had bitten her son the day before the dog was burned.

Her attorney, Philip Dennis, said he never believed his client committed the crime.