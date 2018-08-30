St. Louis prosecutor subpoenas media for footage of City Hall melee

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A spokeswoman for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce says the city prosecutor has issued subpoenas to numerous news organizations for audio and video footage from a City Hall melee over a proposed police oversight board.

KWMU-FM first disclosed the request after Wednesday night public hearing on the police oversight proposal. The meeting ended prematurely after crowd members grew angry over testimony by police officers opposed to civilian oversight.

Joyce spokeswoman Susan Ryan said Monday that the prosecutor made the request of other news organizations but could not identify the subpoena recipients because of grand jury secrecy rules. The St. Louis public radio station reported that it was asked to not disclose the subpoena.

Joyce wants the media's help with identifying participants who pushed and shoved others at the meeting.