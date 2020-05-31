St. Louis protesters block interstate, one demonstrator dies
ST. LOUIS (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) — Protesters blocked a downtown St. Louis interstate and set a fire in the road in a demonstration over the death of a black Minneapolis man after a white police officer knelt on his neck.
Protesters blocked I-44 for nearly three hours after taking to the streets Friday night, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
One protester died after climbing between two trailers of a Fed Ex truck. The protester was killed when it drove away.
George Floyd’s death has sparked protests across the nation.
The Country Club Plaza in Kansas City planned to close early Saturday and remain closed Sunday because of planned protests.
More News
Grid
List
CALLAWAY COUNTY - One man from Jefferson City was transported to a hospital with serious injuries after a police pursuit... More >>
in
(CNN) - SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule has opened its hatch, linking the spacecraft with the International Space Station. Astronauts... More >>
in
FERGUSON, Mo. — Police and protesters clashed outside the Ferguson Police Department as protests over the death... More >>
in
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The mayor of Atlanta, one of dozens of U.S. cities hit by massive protests, has a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order to declare a State of Emergency in Missouri because of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A motorcycle driver is seriously injured after losing control of his motorcycle on Saturday. Around 3:40... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A new report shows black drivers were 95% more likely to be pulled over by Missouri... More >>
in
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As if trips to the grocery store weren’t nerve-wracking enough, U.S. shoppers lately have seen... More >>
in
KBIA - The Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing announced today that they’re making clear, accessible masks... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fair Board is hosting a 4H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) Youth Fair... More >>
in
COLUMBIA MISSOURIAN - The Daniel Boone Regional Library plans to reopen all buildings Wednesday. There will... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The US military on Friday ordered several police units to be ready for potential deployment to Minnesota as... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) — Protesters blocked a downtown St. Louis interstate and set a fire in the road... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 7-year-old boy and and his 6-year-old brother died in an unincorporated area east of Kansas... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -- Americans have finally sent their own up to space again. Saturday’s SpaceX-NASA launch of the Falcon 9 Rocket... More >>
in
DALLAS COUNTY – Two people drowned Friday night in a Dallas County creek. Richard Berthiaume swam into Lindley Creek... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Clip Joint Salon customer Andrea is grateful for how the company's confirmed positive COVID-19 cases were handled... More >>
in
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. ... More >>
in