St. Louis protesters block interstate, one demonstrator dies

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) — Protesters blocked a downtown St. Louis interstate and set a fire in the road in a demonstration over the death of a black Minneapolis man after a white police officer knelt on his neck.

Protesters blocked I-44 for nearly three hours after taking to the streets Friday night, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

One protester died after climbing between two trailers of a Fed Ex truck. The protester was killed when it drove away.

George Floyd’s death has sparked protests across the nation.

The Country Club Plaza in Kansas City planned to close early Saturday and remain closed Sunday because of planned protests.