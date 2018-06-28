St. Louis Rams Have Busy Day Three of the 2011 NFL Draft

NEW YORK, NY - The St. Louis Rams were busy on the final day of the 2011 NFL Draft. The Rams had five selections on day three of the draft, including three in the seventh and final round.

St. Louis made a point to address their suspect secondary, drafting three defensive backs. Jermale Hines of Ohio State, Mikail Baker of Baylor, and Jonathan Nelson of Oklahoma will all have a shot to dawn the blue and gold next season.

The Rams also added wide receiver Greg Salas from Hawaii, to go with second round pick Lance Kendrick, a tight end from Wisconsin, and third round choice Austin Pettis, a Boise State wide receiver. Surrounding last year's first round Pick, Sam Bradford, appears to be a top priority for St. Louis's brain trust.

The Rams added Jabara Williams, an outside linebacker from Stephen F. Austin, in the seventh round as well.