St. Louis Rams Have Busy Day Three of the 2011 NFL Draft

7 years 1 month 4 weeks ago Saturday, April 30 2011 Apr 30, 2011 Saturday, April 30, 2011 4:30:00 PM CDT April 30, 2011 in Sports
By: Matthew Fairburn

NEW YORK, NY - The St. Louis Rams were busy on the final day of the 2011 NFL Draft. The Rams had five selections on day three of the draft, including three in the seventh and final round.

St. Louis made a point to address their suspect secondary, drafting three defensive backs. Jermale Hines of Ohio State, Mikail Baker of Baylor, and Jonathan Nelson of Oklahoma will all have a shot to dawn the blue and gold next season.

The Rams also added wide receiver Greg Salas from Hawaii, to go with second round pick Lance Kendrick, a tight end from Wisconsin, and third round choice Austin Pettis, a Boise State wide receiver. Surrounding last year's first round Pick, Sam Bradford, appears to be a top priority for St. Louis's brain trust.

The Rams added Jabara Williams, an outside linebacker from Stephen F. Austin, in the seventh round as well.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 97°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
7pm 93°
8pm 90°
9pm 87°
10pm 84°