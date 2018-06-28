St. Louis Rams Return to Work

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Members of the St. Louis Rams returned to work Friday, the first day they could do so with the blessing of the NFL.

The NFL cleared the way for some basic football operations to begin Friday, four days after a federal judge declared the lockout illegal.

Kicker Josh Brown and cornerback Bradley Fletcher were happy to be back with their teammates. Among the other Rams working out were linebacker James Laurinaitis, offensive tackle Jason Smith, center Jason Brown, linebacker David Vobora, defensive tackle Chris Hovis, fullback Brit Miller and linebacker Josh Hull.