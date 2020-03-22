St. Louis region to issue stay-at-home orders starting Monday

ST. LOUIS - The city of St. Louis and St. Louis County officials have announced new restrictions that will require people to stay home when possible starting on Monday.

KSDK News reported that St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said the region will be adopting these restrictions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

According to a statement released via Twitter, residents will still be able to go to locations such as the grocery store, pharmacy and public parks.

In order to prevent further spread of #COVID19 in the #STL region, @DrSamPage and I will be enacting mandatory stay at home orders, effective on Monday.



The measures will still allow residents to receive basic services & meet basic needs.



Will have more to share this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/DFddvV507k — Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) March 21, 2020

The press release said that city officials will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. on Saturday to give more details on the new restrictions.