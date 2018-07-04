St. Louis research center gets $8M to study sorghum

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A plant research center in St. Louis is getting an $8 million federal grant to study sorghum's uses in biofuel.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the U.S. Department of Energy has awarded the grant to the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center for a project aimed at helping develop higher-yielding varieties of the sorghum. Danforth scientist Todd Mockler is leading the project.

The center said in a release that sorghum doesn't need as much water or fertilizer as other plants, which makes it a likely top bioenergy crop.

Washington University and the University of Illinois are helping with the project.