St. Louis Research Finds Contamination in Peru

Lead poisoning is well established in La Oroya, the town of 35,000 residents high in Peru's central Andes. But an eight-member team from the SLU School of Public Health says it found levels of cadmium six times higher than levels in the U.S. Cadmium causes kidney failure and lung and prostate cancer. The team also found elevated levels of other heavy metals and toxic substances. The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.