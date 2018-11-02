St. Louis' Riverview Gardens schools remain unaccredited

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri's State Board of Education isn't giving the struggling Riverview Gardens School District accreditation.

The board on Tuesday didn't act to change the St. Louis district's poor rating.

The superintendent had asked for education officials to review the unaccredited district. It met three of five performance targets set to help the board decide whether to give the district provisional or full accreditation.

Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven praised the school system's progress. It will have another shot in the fall, when schools across the state are up for review.

The board's inaction means Riverview Gardens students this fall can continue transferring to other school systems that are performing better.