St. Louis's plan for homeless shelter allowed to proceed

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge is allowing St. Louis to proceed with a plan to temporarily house homeless men displaced by the closure of a downtown shelter in a building used for gardening equipment and vehicles.

The St. Louis civil rights law firm ArchCity Defenders and the Saint Louis University School of Law Legal Clinic sued after the Rev. Larry Rice announced Thursday that he will vacate the New Life Evangelistic Center by Sunday. The decision came after a judge refused the independent mayoral candidate's request to keep the shelter open.

Maggie Crane, a spokeswoman for the mayor, said the request was a temporary restraining order was denied.

Rice's shelter had been operating without an occupancy permit since it was revoked in 2015 due to chronic over-occupancy and building codes violations. Rice says he hopes to reopen.