St. Louis School Board President Given Armed Guard

At a closed session Friday, the school board agreed to spend up to 20-thousand dollars to fund her security detail for up to a month. District spokesman Tony Sanders says a combination of city police, school district security and a private security firm will provide around-the-clock protection. O'Brien has been vilified by some since the firing last month of Vashon basketball coach Floyd Irons, who led the team to ten state titles, including a 58-55 win over Springfield Kickapoo in March. Also last month, former superintendent Creg Williams resigned under fire, and some blamed O'Brien for his ouster.