St. Louis School on Lockdown

ST. CHARLES (AP) -- A 15-year-old student is accused of authoring a threatening note that forced the lockdown of his

suburban St. Louis high school.

The student is charged as a juvenile with making a terroristic threat Wednesday at St. Charles High School. His name was not

released.

Authorities say the note found in a locker referenced deadly mass shootings at Colorado's Columbine High School and Virginia Tech. Police say it threatened that 18 students and teachers would be harmed and the school would be blown up.

A sweep of the school uncovered no weapons or explosives, and no one was harmed.

Classes at the school were off Thursday and Friday for parent-teacher conferences.