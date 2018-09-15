St.Louis Schools

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The St. Louis School District has released the details of its appeal of the planned state takeover. In documents made public on Wednesday, officials argue the state made mistakes in determining the district failed to meet enough standards to keep its provisional accreditation. The district also said the State Board of Education's actions removing the accreditation were unconstitutional. The state board voted on the matter in March. The St. Louis district's appeal said it's being treated differently than other districts with similar performances. An appointed board is to run the St. Louis district beginning in mid-June.