St. Louis Schools Lose Appeal

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri's education commissioner will not reconsider a decision allowing for a state takeover of the St. Louis public schools beginning Friday. Commissioner of Education Kent King denied an appeal today. It had been requested by the St. Louis public schools. It asked the State Board of Education to reverse its decision to strip the school district of its accreditation. The move set the stage for a state takeover in the city's public school district starting Friday. A three-member appointed board is to begin running the district. Governor Blunt named home builder Rick Sullivan to lead the board. The other two appointees have not yet been named. The matter's not over yet. A separate lawsuit filed on the issue will be heard Wednesday in Cole County Circuit Court.