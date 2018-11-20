St. Louis Scooter Rider Dies in Crash

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 28-year-old scooter driver has died in an overnight crash in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Gabriel Loving died after his scooter was struck by another vehicle about 10 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Cass Avenue.

The 43-year-old driver told police he didn't see Loving before hitting him. Police did not release the name of the second driver, who was treated at the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The crash remained under investigation Monday.