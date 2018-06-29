St. Louis Seeking Payment From Red Light Runners

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis officials are warning those caught on camera running red lights to pay up, even as an attorney is appealing a court ruling.

St. Louis director of operations Eddie Roth told KMOX Radio that there are 138,000 unpaid red light camera tickets in the city, representing nearly $14 million in fines. But he expects violators to start paying those tickets following a Missouri Court of Appeals ruling last month that supported use of the cameras.

Attorney Patrick Bousquet says his law firm, Brown & James, continues to appeal. He hopes to get the case to the Missouri Supreme Court.