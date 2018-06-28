St. Louis Seeks Best Ideas for Vacant Land

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis has too many vacant lots and no solid plans for what to do with them. So City Hall and Washington University are teaming up for a contest aimed at enlisting the public's help in solving the dilemma.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the "Sustainable Land Lab" contest will hand over four vacant lots in north St. Louis for two years to those who come up with the best ideas for them. Organizers expect to hear from artists, entrepreneurs, urban farmers and others.

City officials hope ideas will come about that can be used throughout the city.

The St. Louis Land Reutilization Authority has nearly 10,000 properties. Most are vacant land. Private owners possess thousands of others.