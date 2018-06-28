St. Louis Shuts Down Aging Bridge

Many drivers on Tucker aren't aware that a section of the road is a bridge that stands above a 30-foot-tall tunnel. Parts of the span are so corroded that the city recently shut down a block of Tucker just north of downtown. Tucker brings thousands of drivers downtown and also serves as a place for football fans to park when attending games at the Edward Jones Dome. St. Louis bridge engineer Bill Early said the street is not in danger of collapsing.