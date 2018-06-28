St. Louis standoff ends; no injuries, but meth lab found

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An investigation continues after an hours-long standoff involving two hostages came to an end at a home in St. Louis.

The standoff began Sunday when a caller told police a man was making methamphetamine in the garage. Police said Monday that the 53-year-old suspect showed a shotgun and refused to leave. That led to a standoff while two victims, ages 22 and 25, were inside the home, and a police SWAT team responded.

The standoff ended around 11 p.m. Sunday. Neither victim was hurt. Officers had blocked off a section of about eight city blocks during the standoff.

The suspect was taken into custody. As of midday Monday, formal charges had not been filed.

Police say an active meth lab was found.