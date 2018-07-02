St. Louis standoff ends when man kills himself

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police say a standoff at a home ended when the suspect fatally shot himself.

Police were called at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the Benton Park neighborhood from a man who said he shot his girlfriend. A shot was fired at officers from within the garage of the home, narrowly missing one officer.

The girlfriend was being held against her will, police say, but was able to get out. She was unharmed.

Police were in contact with the suspect, 57-year-old Anthony Yanko, but that contact ended sometime after 9 p.m.

Police went in and found Yanko dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.