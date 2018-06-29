St. Louis Storms Investigation

More than 200,000 customers still don't have power. Talent says no investigation should begin before Ameren has restored power to all of its customers in St. Louis. The company says that should happen by Wednesday. Talent said authorities should investigate whether Ameren's electricity grid meets federal guidelines for reliability. He also said Ameren's crisis-management plans and its tree-trimming program should be reviewed. Ameren said last week's massive storm had no warning and the company is working around the clock to restore power.