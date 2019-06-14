St. Louis Student Killed in South Carolina

1 decade 3 years 2 weeks ago Sunday, May 28 2006 May 28, 2006 Sunday, May 28, 2006 7:46:54 PM CDT May 28, 2006 in News
Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - A 20-year-old Missouri student at Clemson University was found strangled in her off-campus apartment. Tiffany Souers of the St. Louis suburb of Ladue, Missouri, was found dead Friday morning by a friend, police say. Pickens County Coroner Jim Mahanes says she was strangled with a bikini top. Souers was a junior majoring in engineering and was enrolled in summer school says a university spokesman. Police are looking for friends of Souers for help in their investigation, and the school was looking for them to see whether they need grief counseling. Investigators would not say if Souers had been sexually assaulted nor speculate on a possible motive.

More News

Grid
List

Preservationists start program to restore Jeff City's historic charm
Preservationists start program to restore Jeff City's historic charm
JEFFERSON CITY - Preservationists in the capital city are implementing a plan to avoid demolition of historic buildings hit by... More >>
58 minutes ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 2:38:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

Sturgeon man arrested in drug investigation, officer injured
Sturgeon man arrested in drug investigation, officer injured
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested a man early Friday in connection to an ongoing drug investigation. Officers... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 1:57:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

Police: Columbia man tried to set fire at girlfriend's house
Police: Columbia man tried to set fire at girlfriend's house
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Thursday after he reportedly tried to set a fire at the home of his... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 12:59:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

Missouri Task Force 1 takes part in Texas search and rescue training
Missouri Task Force 1 takes part in Texas search and rescue training
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 spent Wednesday and Thursday training in Galveston, TX with the Missouri Army National Guard... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 12:46:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Inmate charged with murder after Audrain County jail attack
UPDATE: Inmate charged with murder after Audrain County jail attack
AUDRAIN COUNTY - Prosecutors charged an Audrain County inmate with murder on Friday, a day after he allegedly killed another... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 12:20:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

New West Boulevard Elementary principal named
New West Boulevard Elementary principal named
COLUMBIA - A veteran Oklahoma educator has been tapped to serve as the new principal at West Boulevard Elementary School... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 11:54:00 AM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

Lincoln University approves tuition increase, 3-year presidential contract extension
Lincoln University approves tuition increase, 3-year presidential contract extension
JEFFERSON CITY - The Lincoln University Board of Curators approved a tuition increase and contract extension for President Jerald Jones... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 11:13:00 AM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

Judge dismisses restraining order requests against Secretary of State
Judge dismisses restraining order requests against Secretary of State
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge dismissed the second of two requests for a restraining order against Secretary of... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 10:36:00 AM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

5-year-old shot, wounded while riding in car in St. Louis
5-year-old shot, wounded while riding in car in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old has been shot and wounded while riding in a car in St.... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 10:06:52 AM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

Callaway County traffic stop leads to undocumented immigrant arrest
Callaway County traffic stop leads to undocumented immigrant arrest
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Callaway County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Thursday morning on a federal immigration violation, according to a... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 9:59:00 AM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

Man charged in April CPS trespassing incidents pleads guilty
Man charged in April CPS trespassing incidents pleads guilty
COLUMBIA - A man charged with trespassing on Columbia Public Schools property in two separate April incidents pleaded guilty Wednesday.... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 9:34:00 AM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

Southeast Missouri woman charged in daughter's death
Southeast Missouri woman charged in daughter's death
BENTON, Mo. (AP) — A 33-year-old southeast Missouri woman whose boyfriend is charged with killing her 2-year-old daughter is now... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 13 2019 Jun 13, 2019 Thursday, June 13, 2019 7:27:00 PM CDT June 13, 2019 in Continuous News

As flood waters recede, Jefferson City airport looks toward next steps
As flood waters recede, Jefferson City airport looks toward next steps
JEFFERSON CITY - The floodwater from the Missouri River is slowly receding Thursday at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport. ... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 13 2019 Jun 13, 2019 Thursday, June 13, 2019 6:50:00 PM CDT June 13, 2019 in News

Eldon storeowner puts community first in tornado repairs
Eldon storeowner puts community first in tornado repairs
ELDON - Jason Bishop is doing his part to provide and assist members of the Eldon community. It's been... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 13 2019 Jun 13, 2019 Thursday, June 13, 2019 5:10:00 PM CDT June 13, 2019 in News

Columbia Vet Center resource fair for veterans
Columbia Vet Center resource fair for veterans
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Vet Center is hoping to help veterans in need by holding a resource fair Friday. ... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 13 2019 Jun 13, 2019 Thursday, June 13, 2019 4:47:00 PM CDT June 13, 2019 in News

Sarah Sanders leaving White House post after fraught tenure
Sarah Sanders leaving White House post after fraught tenure
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will leave her position at the end of the month,... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 13 2019 Jun 13, 2019 Thursday, June 13, 2019 4:25:07 PM CDT June 13, 2019 in News

Rocheport businesses want people to rediscover the town after floods
Rocheport businesses want people to rediscover the town after floods
ROCHEPORT - It's been days since Rocheport won its battle with rising waters through the efforts of residents and volunteers.... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 13 2019 Jun 13, 2019 Thursday, June 13, 2019 3:50:00 PM CDT June 13, 2019 in News

Amtrak restores some River Runner service between St. Louis and Kansas City
Amtrak restores some River Runner service between St. Louis and Kansas City
JEFFERSON CITY - River Runner train service is partly back on track between St. Louis and Kansas City. Amtrak... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 13 2019 Jun 13, 2019 Thursday, June 13, 2019 3:18:00 PM CDT June 13, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 69°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 11 active weather alerts
4pm 76°
5pm 76°
6pm 74°
7pm 74°