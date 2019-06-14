St. Louis Student Killed in South Carolina

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - A 20-year-old Missouri student at Clemson University was found strangled in her off-campus apartment. Tiffany Souers of the St. Louis suburb of Ladue, Missouri, was found dead Friday morning by a friend, police say. Pickens County Coroner Jim Mahanes says she was strangled with a bikini top. Souers was a junior majoring in engineering and was enrolled in summer school says a university spokesman. Police are looking for friends of Souers for help in their investigation, and the school was looking for them to see whether they need grief counseling. Investigators would not say if Souers had been sexually assaulted nor speculate on a possible motive.