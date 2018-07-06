St. Louis Suburb Hit by Heroin Deaths
ST. ANN, Mo. (AP) - For the fourth time in four weeks, police in the St. Louis suburb of St. Ann are investigating a heroin overdose death. KTVI-TV reports that in the most recent case, a 31-year-old woman's body was found inside a car parked at a drug store parking lot. Her name was not released.
St. Ann Police Chief Bob Schrader says other St. Louis County jurisdictions are also seeing a spike in heroin overdoses and fatalities. Heroin deaths have been on the rise nationally, largely because of a form of heroin coming from Mexico that is more potent than heroin in past years.
