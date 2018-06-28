St. Louis Suburb Passes Non-Discrimination Legislation

OLIVETTE - The Olivette City Council passed two pieces of legislation Tuesday that include non-discrimination protections for members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community and the creation of a domestic partner registry.

According to a news release from PROMO, Olivette will be one of the few cities in Missouri where members of the LGBT community cannot be fired from jobs or denied access to housing and public accommodations because of sexual orientation or gender identity.

The domestic partner registry creates a system where LGBT relationships can become a matter of record. It will be easier for couples to receive benefits including visitation in health care facilities and in cases of incarceration, recognition under employers' health insurance and access to recreational facilities.