St. Louis Suburb Reaches Out to Bosnians

Part of a Department of Housing and Urban Development grant to the University of Missouri-St. Louis will help pay for the effort. UMSL students and Affton residents will volunteer to help refugees and immigrants handle neighborhood problems and work with officials. The St. Louis area has an estimated 40,000 Bosnian residents, many of them refugees from conflicts in the former Yugoslavia. Many moved to south St. Louis County communities like Affton, where up to 5,000 Bosnians now live.