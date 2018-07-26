St. Louis suburb's top 2 police officials suspended

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis suburb's police chief and top commander are on paid suspensions after complaints about an unfair work environment.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Maryland Heights announced that Chief Bill Carson and Deputy Chief Joe Delia are on paid administrative leave. That'll continue while city leaders do an "in-depth review of the operation" of the suburb's police department.

Capt. Mike Klos, a 31-year veteran of the department, has been named acting chief.

Carson also is the St. Louis County Police Chiefs Association's chairman and a member of the region's major case squad.

Delia's attorney says he'll hold a news conference Friday and "vigorously respond" to allegations he said were made by the city's mayor.

A message left with Carson wasn't immediately returned.