St. Louis superintendent examines reasons for suspensions

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The superintendent of the St. Louis school district is vowing to take a closer look at out-of-school suspensions after a study found that Missouri's gap between suspensions of black and white students was tops in the country.

During a meeting Tuesday, Superintendent Kelvin Adams presented data that showed out-of-school suspensions across the district are down from about 11,500 in 2008-09 to nearly 4,000 last school year.

But the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the district's suspension rate remains among Missouri's highest. It was called out last month in the UCLA study on school discipline racial disparities.

Adams says 18 percent of suspensions in the first semester of this school year were the result of disrespect. He says the category relies too much on the subjectivity of a teacher or administrator.