St. Louis suspect convicted in earlier murders

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 63-year-old St. Louis man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend in St. last week was previously convicted of two other area killings nearly four decades ago.

Harry Little Sr. remained in the St. Louis City Jail Monday without bond on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the November 13 death of 59-year-old Sylvia Brown.

He's accused of shooting Brown at the home they shared and then calling police the next morning. The victim's body was found in the home's backyard.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Little was convicted of second-degree murder in his wife's 1977 killing in University City as well as the beating death of a St. Louis man seven months later while free on bail in the initial case.