St. Louis takes first game over Miami

13 hours 24 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 Monday, June 17, 2019 10:03:26 PM CDT June 17, 2019 in Sports
By: Danielle Hepler, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals took out the Miami Marlins in first game of their series Monday, 5-0.

Matt Carpenter hit a home run in third inning to put them up, 1-0. 

Just a few innings later, with the Marlins on the shift, Carpenter hit a bunt and made it to second for a double. That would set up a pop fly by Paul DeJong, which would be dropped by Miami for an error and St. Louis extended the lead to 2-0. 

The Cardinals went on to win 5-0. They will return to Busch Stadium for game two at 7:15 Tuesday night.

