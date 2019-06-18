St. Louis takes first game over Miami

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals took out the Miami Marlins in first game of their series Monday, 5-0.

Matt Carpenter hit a home run in third inning to put them up, 1-0.

Just a few innings later, with the Marlins on the shift, Carpenter hit a bunt and made it to second for a double. That would set up a pop fly by Paul DeJong, which would be dropped by Miami for an error and St. Louis extended the lead to 2-0.

The Cardinals went on to win 5-0. They will return to Busch Stadium for game two at 7:15 Tuesday night.