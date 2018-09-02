St. Louis teacher, who was pregnant, found fatally shot

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating the shooting death of a pregnant teacher.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 30-year-old Jocelyn Peters was found fatally shot Thursday in her apartment. Detectives on Friday confirmed the case as a homicide.

Peters was a third-grade teacher at Mann Elementary School. Her unborn child was a girl due in about two months.

Police say Peters' boyfriend found her lying in bed, unconscious. She suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no sign of forced entry.