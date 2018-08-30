St. Louis tears down abandoned homes to absorb rainfall

ST. LOUIS (AP) — About 1,000 of St. Louis' delinquent properties are expected to face the wrecking ball to create more green space to absorb rainfall.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2nMCwmm ) reports that the move will help the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District comply with a court order to cut sewer overflows. Doing so means the sewer district must reduce rooftops and pavement in areas where rain overwhelms its system.

The sewer district has earmarked up to $13.5 million for the demolitions, which will create about 50 acres capable of absorbing stormwater.

City officials want to leave more than vacant lots behind after the demolitions. They're working with conservation officials and other organizations on plans to plant vegetation and maintain the lots.

The city has thousands of abandoned homes because of suburbanization and disinvestment.