St. Louis teen faces charges in 16-year-old's shooting death

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 15-year-old boy from St. Louis faces charges in connection with the November fatal shooting of a 16-year-old.

Court records say the juvenile suspect told police he fatally shot Zachary Al-Hamid before taking his car and cellphone.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the suspect is charged with second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. A $500,000 cash bail was set for him.

Another teenager was arrested in Al-Hamid's death, but prosecutors didn't file charges against him.

The Associated Press typically doesn't identify minors who are accused of crimes.