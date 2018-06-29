St. Louis Teen Sentenced in 'Knockout Game' Robbery

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A teenager has been sentenced to five years in prison for robbing a 73-year-old man who was knocked unconscious as part of a so-called "knockout game."

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Edduar Reyes was sentenced Friday. He will get credit for the 16 months he has already spent in jail on charges of second-degree robbery and resisting arrest.

Prosecutors said Reyes and three friends approached the victim in September 2011 as the man was placing items in his car. Prosecutors say that one of the young men hit the victim on the head, knocking him unconscious, and that Reyes stole his wallet.

Reyes pleaded guilty to his charges in November.