St. Louis teenager accused in Illinois fatal shooting

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

EAST ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri teenager is accused of shooting two teenagers, one fatally, in East St. Louis.

St. Clair County prosecutors on Wednesday charged 17-year-old Jemmane Whitehead Jr. of St. Louis with murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Police said 14-year-old Anton McDaniels was walking home after a baseball game with his team June 11 when he and a 16-year-old boy were shot in a housing complex where McDaniels lived.

McDaniels died three days later. The other wounded boy survived.

Police have not disclosed other details.

Anton's father, Anton McDaniels of St. Louis, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch his son was a straight-A student at Fanning Middle School in St. Louis and was to attend a public charter school this fall.

Online court records don't show whether Whitehead has an attorney.