St. Louis to Build Jazz Education Center

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis has a long history of jazz, from Scott Joplin's Ragtime to Miles Davis' be-bop. Plans are now underway for an improved performance and jazz education center in the Gateway City.

Plans for a $10 million capital campaign for the Harold and Dorothy Steward Center for Jazz were announced Tuesday. It will replace an existing jazz facility in Grand Center, the arts and entertainment area of mid-town St. Louis.

Gene Dobbs Bradford, executive director of Jazz St. Louis, says gifts of nearly $6 million are already in place. The remaining $4 million will be raised in a public campaign.

Construction will begin June 2 and is expected to be complete by October. Wynton Marsalis has been booked to perform the inaugural concert at the grand opening.