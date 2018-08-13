St. Louis to hear from public on proposed $15 minimum wage

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis leaders will give residents and businesses an opportunity to weigh in on whether the city should raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the city's Board of Aldermen will hear public input during a meeting Tuesday at City Hall.

The city's Ways and Means committee has heard testimony on a bill that would institute a $15 per-hour minimum wage by 2020. The state's mandated rate is $7.65.

The federal minimum wage has remained at $7.25 since 2009. As of Jan. 1, 29 states and Washington, D.C., had minimum wages higher than that.

Los Angeles earlier this month became the largest U.S. city to phase in a minimum wage of $15 an hour. Seattle did the same last year ago.