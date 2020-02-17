St. Louis to Host Multiple NCAA Championships in Years to Come

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The NCAA awarded St. Louis the honor of hosting eight championship events between 2015 and 2018, including Division I wrestling in 2015 and 2017 and Division I women's gymnastics in 2017-18.

Bids by the St. Louis Sports Commission in collaboration with schools and venues also landed women's bowling in 2015 and '18, women's Frozen Four hockey in 2017, and Division II wrestling in 2015.

St. Louis has had NCAA wrestling six times since 2000 and set a tournament attendance record in 2012.