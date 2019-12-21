St. Louis to Host SEC Men's Basketball Tournament in 2018

ST. LOUIS - For the first time ever, the state of Missouri will host the SEC men's basketball tournament in 2018.

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Mike Slive announced Tuesday that the league's directors of athletics made the Scottrade Center in St. Louis the site of the tournament in a unanimous decision.

This will mark the first time the Missouri Tigers men's basketball team will compete in a conference tournament in its home state since 2012.

That year, Missouri won the Big 12 tournament at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.