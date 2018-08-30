St. Louis to Kansas City, Mo. Amtrak service resumes

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Amtrak service between St. Louis and Kansas City, Missouri is operating again, now that floodwaters have subsided.

Amtrak officials say the service resumed Sunday, four days after high water that reached the tracks at some locations forced the passenger service to be halted.

Amtrak provides twice-daily service across Missouri.